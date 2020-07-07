JACK FROST Talks FROST COALITION Streaming Benefit Show – “This Is Going To Be Live From A Studio…”

It was recently announced that guitarist Jack Frost (Seven Witches, Bronx Casket Co.) will head an all-star band of local east coast tri state area hard rock and metal musicians, called the Frost Coalition, for a live in studio performance. In conjunction with BraveWords magazine, and their new streaming platform titled Streaming For Vengeance, the new live experience will officially launch on Saturday, July 11th at 4PM EST from Sonic Boom Studios in Raritan, NJ.

Jack spoke with Rich Catino from BraveWords, and fellow writer Jack Mangan (Metal Asylum, Metal Hall of Fame), about the benefit event and where the proceeds will go to. Follow the link to check out the hour long talk where Jack also gives updates on Seven Witches, the Bronx Casket Co. which he plays alongside DD Verni from Overkill, and other projects in the works.

The Frost Coalition band includes:

Jack Frost - guitar

Alan Tecchio - vocals

Andre Vanchot - vocals

Anthony Cross - vocals

Ed Avila - bass

Chris O’Hara - drums

Charlie Calv – keys

BraveWords will be hosting regular live events on their official Facebook page and vigorously promoting them on BraveWords, which sees over 10,000 unique visitors EVERY SINGLE DAY! Learn more at Streaming For Vengeance.