JACK OSBOURNE Confirms Biopic About OZZY OSBOURNE 's Early Solo Career Is In The Works

Guesting on The Jasta Show, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son, Jack, confirmed that a biopic about his father's early solo career, which will of course include the pair's tumultuous relationship, is in the works.

Jack: "There is absolutely things in motion right now to make that a reality. I think in the next few months, you'll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven't landed (at a studio) yet. So, fingers crossed."

Jack also goes through a ton of old Ozzfest stories, and talks about his new show Portals To Hell on the Travel Channel, where he looks into paranormal activity. Check out the interview below.

MTV reality show "The Osbournes", which aired 52 episodes across four seasons between 2002 and 2005, becoming a global phenomenon in the process, followed the lives of Ozzy Osbourne and his wife / manager Sharon Osbourne, as well as their children Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

Now, 15 years after production wrapped on "The Osbournes", speculation about a reboot continues to grow, a topic which Jack Osbourne, currently 34 years old with three children of his own, recently discussed with Marc Malkin of Variety, an excerpt follows:

Have you thought about a reboot of “The Osbournes”?

"I would be lying to say the conversations haven’t been coming up recently. I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago. The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don’t all live together. One thought I’ve had is, why don’t we all just move in together for two months? It’s 20 years later; we’re all moving back into the house together."

So when is this move going to happen?

"I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot… because the amount of therapy I’m going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous."

