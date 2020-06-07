JACK OSBOURNE On OZZY OSBOURNE During COVID-19 Pandemic - "He's Just Bored"

Jack Osbourne has opened up about missing his family during the Coronavirus lockdown, saying it's “tough” going without seeing them properly, reports BreakingNews.ie.

He told the PA news agency that it was difficult not knowing when his children “will be able to hug their grandparents” Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne again.

The reality TV star added, “I can go over to the house and stand outside while they talk to me with the door open but it’s just tough.”

With regard to how Ozzy is doing these days, Jack explained, “He’s just bored, he was going to go back in the studio and start work on another album, and that got all shut down, especially because his producer (Andrew Watt), he got Covid, and yeah, he’s had a really hard time with it.”

