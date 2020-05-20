JACK OSBOURNE Talks OZZY OSBOURNE Coping With Parkinson's Disease - "I Do Think He'll Make It Back Out On The Road, Eventually"

Jack Osbourne, the son of Ozzy Osbourne, spoke with Collider about his Travel Channel series Portals To Hell, his documentary, The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, and Ozzy's battle with Parkinson's disease. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: How hard was it to show your dad’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, and to have to hear and process that diagnosis yourself, while you were on camera?

Jack: "The toughest thing for me about that process was that, with someone like my dad, who has been a part of his craft and actively working for 50 years, is that, when you tell that person, 'Hey, you might not be able to do that anymore,' the worry is that, like when a racehorse can’t race anymore, they lose the will to keep going, and that was my worry. He got this really god awful diagnosis and he had a bad injury, as a result of it, and there was genuine fear that he might not be able to perform his craft anymore. That was what I found very upsetting. He’s in a different place now, from when we shot that. He’s doing much better. He’s come to terms with where he’s at, a little bit more, and he’s slowly recovering. I do think he’ll make it back out on the road, eventually. It was just a really tough thing to face. He had this whole tour planned, and it was difficult for him. It was difficult for all of us because we just saw how hard he was taking it."

Q: You talk in the documentary about your dad being a source of inspiration for a lot of people, but in what ways is he an inspiration for you, especially seeing him go through all of that now?

Jack: "One thing that my dad has always imparted on me is a good work ethic. He’s worked since he was a teenager, non-stop, and his whole thing is you show up when you’ve gotta show up. My dad is the most prompt man alive. If you say, 'Be here at three o’clock,' he’s there to 2:55. He likes to fulfill his obligations, and that’s something that has always been very inspiring to me. A lot of musicians and a lot of that kind of rock ‘n’ roll vibe is to slack off and turn up when you wanna turn up. That’s not my dad. He’s got great work ethic, and that’s something that is very inspiring to me."

Read the complete interview here.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times back in February, Ozzy Osbourne discussed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, which was made public back in January. Following is an excerpt from the interview. He revealed it was first diagnosed back in 2003.

Ozzy: "“I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

It’s been a pretty incredible, interesting career. People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I’m going to come back from this. When? I don’t know."

With regards to performing again following several cancelled shows due to his recent health issues:

"I don’t want to go back out there until I’m ready.”

Read the complete story here.