JACK OSBOURNE Talks "The Osbournes" Reboot - "Nostalgia Is Such A Huge, Hot-Button Word Right Now"

MTV reality show "The Osbournes", which aired 52 episodes across four seasons between 2002 and 2005, becoming a global phenomenon in the process, followed the lives of Ozzy Osbourne and his wife / manager Sharon Osbourne, as well as their children Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

Now, 15 years after production wrapped on "The Osbournes", speculation about a reboot continues to grow, a topic which Jack Osbourne, currently 34 years old with three children of his own, recently discussed with Marc Malkin of Variety, an excerpt follows:

Have you thought about a reboot of “The Osbournes”?

"I would be lying to say the conversations haven’t been coming up recently. I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago. The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don’t all live together. One thought I’ve had is, why don’t we all just move in together for two months? It’s 20 years later; we’re all moving back into the house together."

So when is this move going to happen?

"I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot… because the amount of therapy I’m going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous."

