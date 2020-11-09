JACK RUSSELL Discusses Recent Hip Replacement Surgery - "I'm A Whole New Man... I Feel Like I'm 20 Years Old"; Audio

Jack Russell (Jack Russell’s Great White, ex-Great White) spoke with WRIF's Talkin' Rock With Meltdown show, and revealed that he recently underwent a hip replacement surgery.

Says Jack: "I just had my left hip replaced, which I've been needing for years, you know. And it's just great. I'm a whole new man. I feel like I'm 20 years old. I wish I would have done it 10 years ago, you know, when they told me I should have. I just kept putting it off and putting it off. 'What if it doesn't work? What if it makes it worse? What if? What if? What if?' And I finally said the pain was just too outrageous. I said, 'All right. You're gonna get rid of the pain?' And they go, 'Yeah, cool. We were telling you that.' I go, 'Okay. Do it.' And I came out, and I was, like, 'Wow!' My back doesn't hurt, my leg doesn't hurt. It's incredible. I was up walking first day. I mean, I'm not walking perfect, but I mean... it's gonna take a little bit - but it's not like I don't have time on my hands right now."

Listen to the complete interview at WRIF.com.