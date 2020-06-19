JACK RUSSELL Finishing Up New LED ZEPPELIN Tribute Album

Singer Jack Russell (Great White, Jack Russell’s Great White) is preparing and finishing up a new Led Zeppelin tribute album. The covers album will serve as the follow-up to 1998’s Great White album, Great Zeppelin: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin. The album covered Zeppelin songs and was recorded live at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana, CA in December 1996 and released through Axe Killer.

Russell tells Rockin’ Metal Revival, "We're just in the process of mixing it and doing all the little tweaks to make it sound as good as it can. It's great, because it's different songs, and some of them are heavy ones and more keyboard-laden; 'Houses Of The Holy', 'Trampled Under Foot', songs like that. 'Kashmir', that came out brilliant, came out amazing. So I'm really proud of that and I wanna get that out as soon as possible. I just don't wanna inundate the public with Jack Russell's Great White. 'They've got another album coming out? They just came out with one last week. Jeez, these guys don't stop.' So we wanna time it right and we wanna make it to where, like I said, we're not over inundating the people. But, yeah, it's a beautiful record. It came out really good; beyond my expectations."

Jack Russell's Great White have released this new video, featuring a performance of the Steppenwolf hit, "Born To Be Wild".

Says guitarist Robby Lochner: "This incredible song was originally recorded by Steppenwolf and became famous in the movie Easy Rider. Jack and I had a fun doing our own version of the song, you can purchase the download here. Will also be available on all the usual streaming and download services."

The band recently released a quarantine-style video for "Fast Road", featured on the Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes album. Watch the clip, created by Jaymz Eberly of Eberly Productions, below:

Vocalist and co-founder of legendary ‘80s hard rock group Great White, Jack Russell recently released a very special acoustic album revisiting the band’s 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece, Once Bitten, featuring some of their biggest and most recognizable hits including “Save Your Love” and “Rock Me!”

Aided by the likes of guitarist Robby Lochner (who also produced and mixed the album), longtime Great White bassist Tony Montana (now on guitar), bassist Dan McNay and drummer Dicki Fliszer, these songs have been stripped to their emotional core, spotlighting the intensely passionate story at the heart of each song.

Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes is available on digital, as well as CD and a limited edition blue vinyl LP from Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc. Order here.

"Save Your Love" video: