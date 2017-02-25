JACK RUSSELL Recalls GREAT WHITE’s First US Tour With JUDAS PRIEST – “We Were Playing Volleyball In Leather Jackets On The Beach”

Capitol Chaos TV has published a new interview with Great White vocalist Jack Russell.

Russell recalled Great White touring with Judas Priest on the Defenders Of The Faith tour:

“That was an amazing time for us. That was our first US tour, arena tour sold out every single night for the Defenders Of The Faith album and our first album. The problem with that was when we signed with EMI America we didn’t realize til later the reason was that Gary Durst was the vice president at the time he wanted the president’s job so he made sure that our records weren’t in stores. I mean we played in the arena and then walk across the street to the record store and ask where is the Great White album and they’d say ‘Great White, never heard of them’ I said, ‘you’re kidding me’ he says ‘no, never heard of them’.’ I said we’re playing at the arena right across the street he said I’m sorry I never heard of you guys. So I’m calling my manager saying what was going on cuz I keep asking at the same thing and getting the same answer so we end up only selling only about 100,000 units and we should have been way past that. And we had every label in town we could have chosen from and the manager picked that label I thought you idiot. So we had to put our whole record out again and do the whole thing and signed with Capitol the sister label after that we has some success. So it was weird but being with Judas Priest was so fun. It was great Rob Halford is a really nice guy the rest the band was great. I remember one time we were down in Georgia on the beach but you could walk like a mile out and it was only knee deep. We were playing softball in the sand with KK Downing & Glen Tipton of Judas Priest and we were playing soft ball I mean volley ball in leather jackets on the beach. Talk about rock star, hysterical.”

The BraveWords.com review of He Saw it Comin' is available here.

