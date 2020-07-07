JACK RUSSELL, ROBIN MCAULEY And Others Perform Quarantine Cover Of TOTO Hit "Hold The Line"

Singer Jack Russell (Great White, Jack Russell’s Great White) has released the new video below, featuring a "quarantine style" performance of Toto's smash hit, "Hold The Line". He's joined by Robby Lochner on steel string guitars (Jack Russell’s Great White), vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group, Survivor), Jose Antonio Rodriguez on flamenco guitars, Felix "D-Kat" Pollard on drums, Javy Bojorquez on bass, and Morgan Myles on backing vocals.

Says Jack: "It was an honor to be among such great musicians in my latest quarantine style video."