JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Announce North American Tour Dates
February 27, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Jack Russell's Great White - featuring vocalist Jack Russell, guitarists Robby Lochner and Tony Cardenas, bassist Dan McNay, and drummer Dicki Fliszar - will be playing shows in The United States and Canada in 2020; confirmed dates are as listed:
March
21 - Palace Theater - Los Angeles, CA
April
2 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA
4 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA
26 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
May
2 - Sunken Garden Theater - San Antonio, TX
15 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL
16 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH
June
6 - Spyglass Ridge Winery - Sunbury, PA
7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO
20 - Leatherheads Sports Bar & Grill - Draper, UT
26 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
28 - Buffalo RiverWorks - Buffalo, NY