JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Announce North American Tour Dates

February 27, 2020, 13 minutes ago

news jack russell's great white hard rock

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Announce North American Tour Dates

Jack Russell's Great White - featuring vocalist Jack Russell, guitarists Robby Lochner and Tony Cardenas, bassist Dan McNay, and drummer Dicki Fliszar - will be playing shows in The United States and Canada in 2020; confirmed dates are as listed:

March
21 - Palace Theater - Los Angeles, CA

April
2 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA
4 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA
26 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

May
2 - Sunken Garden Theater - San Antonio, TX
15 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL
16 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH

June
6 - Spyglass Ridge Winery - Sunbury, PA
7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO
20 - Leatherheads Sports Bar & Grill - Draper, UT
26 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
28 - Buffalo RiverWorks - Buffalo, NY

 

 



Featured Audio

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews