JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Announce North American Tour Dates

Jack Russell's Great White - featuring vocalist Jack Russell, guitarists Robby Lochner and Tony Cardenas, bassist Dan McNay, and drummer Dicki Fliszar - will be playing shows in The United States and Canada in 2020; confirmed dates are as listed:

March

21 - Palace Theater - Los Angeles, CA

April

2 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

4 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

26 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

May

2 - Sunken Garden Theater - San Antonio, TX

15 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

16 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH

June

6 - Spyglass Ridge Winery - Sunbury, PA

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO

20 - Leatherheads Sports Bar & Grill - Draper, UT

26 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

28 - Buffalo RiverWorks - Buffalo, NY