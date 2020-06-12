JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Cover STEPPENWOLF Classic "Born To Be Wild"; Video

Jack Russell's Great White have released this new video, featuring a performance of the Steppenwolf hit, "Born To Be Wild".

Says guitarist Robby Lochner: "This incredible song was originally recorded by Steppenwolf and became famous in the movie Easy Rider. Jack and I had a fun doing our own version of the song, you can purchase the download here. Will also be available on all the usual streaming and download services."

The band recently released a quarantine-style video for "Fast Road", featured on the Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes album. Watch the clip, created by Jaymz Eberly of Eberly Productions, below:

Vocalist and co-founder of legendary ‘80s hard rock group Great White, Jack Russell recently released a very special acoustic album revisiting the band’s 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece, Once Bitten, featuring some of their biggest and most recognizable hits including “Save Your Love” and “Rock Me!”

Aided by the likes of guitarist Robby Lochner (who also produced and mixed the album), longtime Great White bassist Tony Montana (now on guitar), bassist Dan McNay and drummer Dicki Fliszer, these songs have been stripped to their emotional core, spotlighting the intensely passionate story at the heart of each song.

Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes is available on digital, as well as CD and a limited edition blue vinyl LP from Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Lady Redlight"

"Gonna Getcha"

"Rock Me"

"All Over Now"

"Mistreater"

"Never Change Heart"

"Fast Road"

"Livin’ On The Edge"

"Save Your Love"

"Babe (I’m Gonna Leave You)"

"Save Your Love" video: