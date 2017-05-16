JACK RUSSELL Talks Battle With Drugs And Alcohol - "If You Do Have An Issue, Please Get Help Because It's Not Worth It; Your Life Can Be So Much Better"

Jack Russell, formerly of Great White and currently fronting Jack Russell's Great White, recently guested on "The Five Count" radio show out of Mankato, Minnesota. He discusses his new album, He Saw it Comin', and his battle with drugs and alcohol.

The BraveWords.com review of He Saw it Comin' is available here.

He Saw it Comin' tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Times”

“She Moves Me”

“Crazy”

“Love Don’t Live Here”

“My Addiction”

“Anything For You”

“He Saw It Comin'”

“Don’t Let Me Go”

“Spy Vs Spy”

“Blame It On The Night”

“Godspeed”

“She Moves Me” :