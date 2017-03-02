JACK RUSSELL Talks Split With GREAT WHITE In New Audio Interview - "They Just Got Tired Of Me And I Don't Blame 'Em"

Jack Russell, formerly of Great White and currently fronting Jack Russell's Great White, recently guested on Radioactive; a new podcast hosted by 94.3 The Shark's Rob Rush, Mark "The Animal" Mendoza of Twisted Sister, and comedian/musician Billy Mira.

During the interview Jack talks about the new Jack Russell's Great White album, He Saw It Comin' as well as:

The difference between the old band and the new band - "Let's just say you're baking a cake. Mark Kendall and I, we're the ingredients. Now you replace Mark Kendall with Robby Lochner. The ingredients are different so obviously the cake is gonna taste different"

The split with Great White - "Honestly… they just got tired of me and I don't blame 'em. I would have fired them if they were doing the same thing (regarding his drinking)."

A possible reunion with Great White - 'I never say never, for a reunion" of the original Great White.

The BraveWords.com review of He Saw it Comin' is available here.

He Saw it Comin' tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Times”

“She Moves Me”

“Crazy”

“Love Don’t Live Here”

“My Addiction”

“Anything For You”

“He Saw It Comin'”

“Don’t Let Me Go”

“Spy Vs Spy”

“Blame It On The Night”

“Godspeed”

“She Moves Me” :