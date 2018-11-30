JACK RUSSELL Talks Working With GREAT WHITE Guitarist MARK KENDALL - "If It Wasn't For That Particular Dynamic, The Band Never Would Have Been Anything"

Former Great White frontman Jack Russell - now working under the moniker Jack Russell's Great White - is featured in a new interview with IndiePower TV. He discusses his former band and admits that he misses working with guitarist Mark Kendall, stating "If it wasn't for that particular dynamic of Mark and myself, this band never would have been anything. It was Mark and I from the beginning, and I wish him well. I miss the guy. I will always have love for him, no matter what."

Back in July, Russell - who has gone on record several times in the press stating that he was "a mess and a total wreck" when he split with the band in 2009 - spoke out against the firing of his replacement, Terry Ilous (XYZ), calling the act "deceitful." In an interview with Daily Boom, he discussed the situation. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Russell: "I was really surprised that they let him go recently, and so I got in touch with him because I've heard he's a really nice guy. I have a feeling we're going to end up being friends. We're both singers and we've both got lead singer disorder (laughs), and I don't blame him for anything. He just took an opportunity that was offered to him and it was a good career move, so why not? He wasn't being deceptive at all; it was my dear friends that were. They turned around and did this lousy thing to him and he was totally blindsided and I feel really bad for him.

I saw the video of them with their new singer and Terry onstage together (at the Monsters Of Rock cruise in February 2018), showing that it was in the works for months, and, to me, that just made it such a despicable act. They couldn't tell him in person or even make a phone call, and that was exactly how it happened to me. That was what upset me. It wasn't the fact that they didn't want to play with me, because I get it... I was a mess, I was a total wreck. But, rather than have that conversation, they kept dodging me. I know what that's like to be treated that way, and I felt bad for him. Terry is a good guy, and I wish him the best. I have no ill will towards anyone at this point, and I wish them all the best, but Terry maybe just a little more success than the others now."

Following is Terry Ilous' statement released after he was let go by the band:

"As of Monday, July 9th I was informed through an email and the internet that I was no longer with the band Great White. After having just played a round of back to back shows this week, needless to say, I was taken by surprise. I would, first of all, like to personally thank each and every one of the fans for their continued support over the last 8 1/2 years. It has meant a great deal to me to meet and get to know so many amazing people while on the road."

Taking over the lead for such an iconic band as Great White was no easy task. I did my best to never disappoint the fans and to respect and protect the legacy that Mark, Michael, Audie, and Jack had established so many years ago. Throughout these 8 1/2 years, I have proudly invested all of my energy and focus into the GW brand. And while I am disheartened at the abrupt end to this year's tour; I will now put my focus into my solo works and other endeavors. While I have no official statement on future touring at this time, I will say that there will be some surprises in store for fans. Stay tuned to all my social media pages, announcements to come.

I'm disheartened but do not wish to start anything bad between the GW camp and myself. It was a great opportunity and I thank Mark, Audie, Michael, and Scotty for believing in me. Great White, trust me, I'm not a doormat, I just don't want drama."

