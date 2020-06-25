JACK RUSSELL & TERRY ILOUS - Former GREAT WHITE Singers Join Forces For Live Acoustic Show This Friday
June 25, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Former Great White singers, Jack Russell and Terry Ilous, along with guitarists Robby Lochner and Phil Woodward, are coming together for a one time only live streaming event of Great White, XYZ, and Led Zeppelin classics, on June 26 at 5 PM, PST.
Watch live on Friday, June 26 at 5 PM, PST at the Monsters Of Rock Cruise Facebook page.
A video message from Jack Russell can be seen below: