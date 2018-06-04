Jack Russell’s GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, ENUFF Z'NUFF Join Forces For The Hair Nation US Tour
June 4, 2018, 27 minutes ago
SiriusXM announced today that SiriusXM and Live Nation will present The Hair Nation Tour featuring Jack Russell’s Great White, BulletBoys, and Enuff Z’Nuff. The 21 city US tour will kick off September 12th at House Of Blues San Diego. The tour offers listeners and music fans across the country the chance to see the bands who have been giving us decades of larger-than-life rock music.
The tour will be hosted by music industry veteran, author, and SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk, who will be appearing in person at some of the tour dates. One of the most respected personalities in all the worlds of rock music, Trunk has achieved widespread acclaim as a broadcaster and interviewer on radio and television. Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation show airs on Hair Nation (SiriusXM channel 39) as well as on Volume (SiriusXM channel 106).
SiriusXM listeners will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on June 6th before they go on sale to the general public. For more information on the SiriusXM Presale, click here. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 8th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.
Tour dates:
September
12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
October
5 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
11 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
18 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November
2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas