Jack Russell’s GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, ENUFF Z'NUFF Join Forces For The Hair Nation US Tour

SiriusXM announced today that SiriusXM and Live Nation will present The Hair Nation Tour featuring Jack Russell’s Great White, BulletBoys, and Enuff Z’Nuff. The 21 city US tour will kick off September 12th at House Of Blues San Diego. The tour offers listeners and music fans across the country the chance to see the bands who have been giving us decades of larger-than-life rock music.

The tour will be hosted by music industry veteran, author, and SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk, who will be appearing in person at some of the tour dates. One of the most respected personalities in all the worlds of rock music, Trunk has achieved widespread acclaim as a broadcaster and interviewer on radio and television. Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation show airs on Hair Nation (SiriusXM channel 39) as well as on Volume (SiriusXM channel 106).

SiriusXM listeners will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on June 6th before they go on sale to the general public. For more information on the SiriusXM Presale, click here. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 8th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.





Tour dates:

September

12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October

5 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

11 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

18 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November

2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas