Jack Russell’s GREAT WHITE - New Album Featured On Metal Express Radio's Daily Album Premiere Today

Jack Russell's Great White released their new album, He Saw It Comin’, on January 27th. It will be featured on Metal Express Radio's Daily Album Premiere program today (February 13th). Tune in here at 12:00 noon EST (18:00 CET) to check it out.

The BraveWords.com review of the album is available here.

He Saw it Comin' tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Times”

“She Moves Me”

“Crazy”

“Love Don’t Live Here”

“My Addiction”

“Anything For You”

“He Saw It Comin'”

“Don’t Let Me Go”

“Spy Vs Spy”

“Blame It On The Night”

“Godspeed”

“She Moves Me” :