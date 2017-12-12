Jack Russell’s GREAT WHITE Release "Blame It On The Night" Lyric Video

Jack Russell's Great White have released a lyric video for "Blame In On The Night", a track from their album, He Saw It Comin’, released earlier this year. The clip can be found below.

He Saw it Comin' tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Times”

“She Moves Me”

“Crazy”

“Love Don’t Live Here”

“My Addiction”

“Anything For You”

“He Saw It Comin'”

“Don’t Let Me Go”

“Spy Vs Spy”

“Blame It On The Night”

“Godspeed”

“Blame It On The Night” lyric video:

Catch Jack Russell's Great White live at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA on December 29th. Find the band's live itinerary at this location.