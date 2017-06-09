JACK STARR’S BURNING STARR To Release New Album This Summer

Stand Your Ground, the new studio album of the legendary US power metal act Jack Starr's Burning Starr, will be released on August 25th on High Roller Records.

The effort, which is almost 80 minutes long, was produced by Bart Gabriel (with whom the band already worked on the previous album, Land Of The Dead), recorded and mixed by Kevin Burnes (Dokken, Raven), and mastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony Studio. The release will be available as CD, double LP, and digital download. Like in case of previous two Burning Starr albums, its cover artwork was painted by Ken Kelly - legendary artist known from his iconic works for bands such as Rainbow, KISS and Manowar.





Jack Starr's Burning Starr was formed in 1985, by the guitarist and founding member of Virgin Steele, Jack Starr. After doing four classic albums in the '80s: Rock The American Way (1985) No Turning Back! (1986), Blaze Of Glory (1987) and same titled one (so called "orange album" from 1989), the band returned with a new line up featuring: Jack Starr (guitar), Ned Meloni (bass guitar, ex-Joe Lynn Turner band, ex-Devil Childe and Phantom Lord), Kenny Rhino Earl (drums, ex-Manowar, now also in Ross The Boss band) and Todd Michael Hall (vocals, also in Riot V), and released the well-received comeback album titled Defiance in 2009. Two years later the band released their next studio album, entitled Land Of The Dead, which received wide critical acclaim by fans and critics alike, but now 2017 finds Burning Starr ready to unleash what they feel is their strongest album yet in a 30 plus year career.