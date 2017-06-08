JACKYL Celebrate 25th Anniversary With New Greatest Hits CD Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Tracks

Jackyl celebrate 25 years of rockin' out with their chainsaws out! Scheduled for release on July 28th is Jackyl - 25 Years - 1992 - 2017. The cover art and 18-song tracklisting, featuring a pair of previously unavailable cuts, are as follows:

"I Stand Alone"

"Down On Me"

"When Will It Rain"

"The Lumberjack"

"Push Comes To Shove"

"Secret Of The Bottle"

"Dumbass Country Boy"

"Cut The Crap"

"Kill The Sunshine"

"My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass"

"Just Like A Negro" (featuring DMC)

"Screwdriver"

"Encore"

"Favorite Sin"

"Rally"

"Just Because I'm Drunk"

"Redneck Punk" (live) - previously unreleased

"Hot And Nasty" - previously unreleased

For $40, you can pre-order the Jackyl 25 Bundle with a black bag with the Jackyl cover artwork, in it will be the CD, T-Shirt and two bumper stickers; get yours at this location. You can also pre-order the CD alone for $13.98 by clicking here. Puh-Pow!

Catch Jackyl live in concert:

June

22 - Hoots Pub - Amarillo, TX

23 - Pikes Peak International Raceway - Fountain, CO

24 - El Paso Downtown Street Festival - El Paso, TX

25 - River Road Ice House - New Braunfels, TX

September

2 - Harley Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, WI

8 - Grand Casino Hinckley - Hinckley, MN