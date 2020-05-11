JACKYL Frontman JESSE JAMES DUPREE To Host Virtual Cocktail Party Tuesday May 12

Mark your calendars and join Jackyl frontman Jesse James Dupree on Tuesday May 12th at 7pm Central / 8pm Eastern for some spirits, Q&A and bourbon-drinkin' music during a virtual cocktail party at the Jesse James Spirits Facebook page.

In other news, Jesse James Dupree & Dixie Inc has released a new song and video for their track, "It Didn't Fall From The Sky (Trucking Uncle Sam)".

"We all have been locked down while we figure out this pandemic but THANK GOD the American Truck driver has kept our supply chain strong," says Dupree.

"I felt that it was time for a good ol’ trucking song influenced by Jerry Reed and a tribute song to the AMERICAN HERO TRUCK DRIVER. This is a side project called Dixie Inc. Please feel free to share and share again! Everything that you can reach out and touch right now was probably brought to you on a truck."