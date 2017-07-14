JACKYL - More Details Revealed For 25th Anniversary Greatest Hits CD; New Live Dates Confirmed

It’s an incredible accomplishment when a rock band has been successful enough to reach the 25-year mark since the release of their first album. And this year, raunchy southern rockers Jackyl have accomplished this feat, and are celebrating with an appropriately-titled compilation, 25, which drops July 28th via Mighty Loud Records.

The 18-track set (which can be pre0ordered via the band’s official site, jackyl.com) features such Jackyl radio hits as “Down On Me”, “The Lumberjack,” “Push Comes To Shove”, and “Favorite Sin”, as well as two previously unreleased tracks - a live rendition of “Redneck Punk”, as well as a cover of Black Oak Arkansas’ “Hot and Nasty”.

“At the time we first hit the scene, we were told by quite a few interviewers and fans that we sounded like a cross between Black Oak Arkansas and AC/DC,” explains Jackyl. “While we was very familiar with AC/DC, we were not with BOA. We went back and listened, and were blown away - so much so, that we recorded a cover of one of their most kick ass tunes, ‘Hot and Nasty,’ which is now finally getting its release on this comp.”

First bursting upon the scene with their self-titled, platinum-certified debut album in 1992, Jackyl has made a name for themselves as a killer live band that delivers night after night, and has continued to offer up good old fashioned blues boogie over the years, as evidenced on such subsequent albums as 1994’s gold-certified Push Comes To Shove, all the way to their most recent release, 2016’s Rowyco.

“With this compilation, we are celebrating 25 years of Jackyl rock n’ roll - the fundamentals of rock n roll,” adds Jesse. “And beware - we are not slowing down anytime soon.”

25 tracklisting:

“Down On Me”

“When Will It Rain”

“The Lumberjack”

“Push Comes To Shove”

“Secret Of The Bottle”

“Dumb Ass Country Boy”

“Cut The Crap”

“Kill The Sunshine”

“My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass”

“Just Like A Negro” (featuring DMC)

“Screwdriver”

“Encore”

“Favorite Sin”

“Rally”

“Just Because I'm Drunk”

“Redneck Punk” (Live) - previously unreleased

“Hot And Nasty” - previously unreleased

Tour dates:

August

10 - Sturgis, SD - Full Throttle Saloon

25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill

26 - Franklin, OH - J.D. Legends

September

2 - Milwaukee, WI - National H.O.G. Rally/Milwaukee Rally

8 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Rocktember V Music Festival

14 - Ocean City, MD - Cowboy Coast Country Saloon

15 - Heath, OH - Muddy Creek Saloon

16 - Sunrise Beach, MO - Pickleheads Roadhouse (Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest)

21 - Augusta, GA - The Country Club

22 - Savannah, GA - The Stage on Bay

23 - Cocoa Beach, FL - 80's in the Park

November

17 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock

18 - Watseka, IL - Watseka Theatre

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

24 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

25 - Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Distillery

26 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

December

1 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop