JACKYL - New Live DVD Coming Soon

During a recent Facebook Live Q&A, Jackyl frontman Jesse James Dupree revealed that his band will be releasing a live DVD in the coming months.

"Jackyl did record a live DVD," said Dupree. "We recorded it, a live concert, at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City in December (2019). It was sold out; 3,000 people, nine cameras. The place was just electric! We had DMC from RUN DMC come out and sit in with us. We did 'Just Like A Negro', we did 'It's Tricky'; it was just a special night. It was the last show of the year."

"I'm very proud of it," continues Jesse. "I'm just finishing up the edit of it. Hopefully within the next week we'll be able to set a release date and put that out. It turned out incredibly beautiful. It sounds great. The crowd was great."

Jackyl look to return to the stage in August; two dates are currently confirmed:

August

4 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

22 - The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson - Maryville, TN