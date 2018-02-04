JACOB CADE Hits Radio, Announces Show With STEEL PANTHER

“Energetic rock n’ roll with a modern twist” is how singer/guitarist/band leader Jacob Cade likes to describe his music. And soon, lucky fans will be able to catch this fast-rising rocker in concert - including a date supporting Steel Panther on March 9th at the Fillmore in Denver, Colorado, just as his new single, “What’s Your Problem,” is making its presence felt at rock radio.

“I am extremely stoked to be playing at the Fillmore with Steel Panther!,” says Jacob. “I remember seeing Slash at the Fillmore as a fan and thought to myself, ‘Someday I’m gonna play here.’ And now I am going to do it! Amazing!”

And that is not where the live performances will stop for Jacob, as he also has additional shows lined up throughout February and March, including a date on February 3rd at Herman’s in Denver, supporting melodic metallists Autograph. All this will be occurring after a string of dates has recently been completed supporting Bobaflex, which Jacob has great memories of.

“Going on the road with Bobaflex was an incredible experience. I couldn’t have asked for a cooler group of people to be out on my first tour with. Everyone got along, all friends, and we just rocked every club we walked into. LOVED it! Huge thank you to Bobaflex, my team, my band, and especially all the fans that came out!!”

With 21 radio stations already spinning “What’s Your Problem,” Cade is working closely with legendary producer Michael Wagener (whose credits include working with the likes of Metallica, Dokken, King’s X, etc.) with plans for issuing further singles, before offering up an EP that will be entitled ‘Hunger,’ which will see songwriting collaborations between Cade and such respected rock names as Paul Taylor from Winger, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm, and Rachel Bolan from Skid Row.

With the arrival of the single and live dates, rock fans will soon get to experience first-hand what is so appealing about this fast-rising star.

Dates:

February

3 – Denver, CO – Herman’s

22 – Las Vegas, NV – KILPOP Convention

March

9 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore (with Steel Panther)

14 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

23 – Eau Claire, WI – UWEC Campus