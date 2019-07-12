JACOB CADE's THE BRKN Unveils "Your Existence" Video

Singer/lead guitarist Jacob Cade has launched a new band, The BRKN, and today unveils their first official video for the song "Your Existence".



"Making the video was amazing," exclaims Cade. "It was amazing finally being able to fulfill my own vision for a music video. Kyle and his guys of Digital Myle are super talented. They made every one of our wishes come true and brought many different ideas that enhanced the video even more. I couldn’t have picked a better crew to work with. One of my favorite parts of the whole video shoot was watching Bailey’s dad put together the set for the warehouse shot! He was moving things left and right with the forklift, quite a sight to see! Destroying the chair with the axe was also a favorite of mine! We even had fans come up to us and ask for autographs when we were shooting the Union Station bits. Above all I had a great time hanging out with the dudes in the band all day. Such a great experience, can’t wait for the next one!





Featuring Cade, rhythm guitarist Kick Stevens, and drummer Mike Bokenkamp, The BRKN will be appearing at Rockfest in Cadott, Wisconsin, on July 20th - on a bill also featuring Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Five Finger Death Punch, and Evanescence, among others, with new music coming out shortly, as well.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new project and record to come out!,” exclaims young Jacob. “Meeting Mike and Kick was such a blessing. For the first time I feel like this is exactly where I’m supposed to be and can’t wait for the fans to hear the new music. We’ve added more to the live show and filled up the sound immensely. It’s like a dream playing with these guys. All it really needs now is an audience which will be at Rockfest on July 20th! Perhaps the biggest show I’ve had in my career. A bit nervous but more excited than anything.”

From the beginning, Cade has surrounded himself with exceptional talent, and continues to do so - first working with producer Michael Wagener on an EP, ‘Hunger,’ The BRKN is now working on new material with producers Glenn Sawyer and Rich Veltrop. But despite the name change, Cade is in charge of writing all the material for The BRKN (as well as continuing to handle all singing and guitar duties).

And others have recognized Cade’s talents, as he has previously worked with the likes of Paul Taylor from Winger, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm, and Rachel Bolan from Skid Row, and has already shared the bill with some of rock’s biggest names, including Steel Panther and Bobaflex.

With a new band, a new video, and new single on the horizon, fans will get a chance to see what all the buzz is about on July 20th, when The BRKN rock Rockfest.