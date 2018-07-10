JACOB CADE Teams Up With HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger For New Track "Icky Nikki"; Visualizer Streaming

One of the most spirited rockers today is undoubtedly singer/guitarist Jacob Cade, who’s seemingly never-ending energy has landed him opening slots with the likes of Steel Panther, Bobaflex, Winger, and Dokken. And now, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger are on board the Jacob Cade train, as they helped write what will be the follow-up single to Jacob’s Top 40 charting debut, "What’s Your Problem?!".

The new track, "Icky Nikki", was produced and mixed by Michael Wagener, known for his work with Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Megadeth, Alice Cooper and many more rock legends. Many stations have already added the song into rotation (including KBPI, KHTQ, WIIL, KFML, WHXR, KTED, KEDJ, KGRR, and KCGQ), with many others soon to follow. “Icky Nikki” can be heard via the visualizer below.

“Working with Lzzy was the most amazing and influential experience for me as a songwriter,” explains Jacob. “I can’t explain how much I learned in that one day of writing music with her and Joe Hottinger. The song is about a toxic girl that was more or less built out of mine and Lzzy’s imagination with a little help from some of my own experiences. I can’t thank Lzzy and Joe enough for being so cool and willing to work with me!”

Cade’s earlier single, “What’s Your Problem?!”, was a hit at rock radio, and was also produced by Michael Wagner, and was co-written with Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan. Additionally, Cade has written material with former Winger guitarist, Paul Taylor, as well.

Lastly, there is a simple reason why Cade feels his music stands out from the rest of the pack. “I believe it is different with what is coming out lately, and that's what makes it special and appealing.” As evidenced with the insanely catchy “Icky Nikki,” the fast-rising rocker is quickly making a name for himself with admirers of high energy, melodic rock n’ roll.