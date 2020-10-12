JADED HEART Issue "Stand Your Ground" Lyric Video

Roaring guitars, a modern and fast rhythm section, catchy hooks, huge sing-along choruses and impressive vocals - Jaded Heart are back with another melodic metal album - and the first one ever in the band's history without keyboards!

The lyric video for the new single, and the album's title track, "Stand Your Ground", can be seen below.

The band's 14th album, Stand Your Ground, will be released on November 27th via Massacre Records, and will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition Vinyl LP, limited edition box set as well as in digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Stand Your Ground was mixed and mastered by Erik Martensson at Mass Destruction Production. The front cover was created by Thomas Ewerhard.

Tracklisting:

"Inception"

"Stand Your Ground"

"One Last Time"

"Reap What You Sow"

"Break Free"

"Hero To Zero"

"Kill Your Masters"

"Embrace A Demon"

"Hopelessly Addicted"

"Self Destruction"

"Stay"

"Lost In Confusion"

"Inside A Hurricane"

For further details, visit Jaded Heart on Facebook.