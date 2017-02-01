JADED HEART Release “Godforsaken” Lyric Video
February 1, 2017, 38 minutes ago
Germany’s Jaded Heart have released a lyric video for “Godforsaken”, featured on their latest album, Guilty By Design, available via Massacre Records. The new clip can be found below.
The album artwork was created by Thomas Ewerhard and the record was mixed and mastered by Erik Martensson of Eclipse (Sweden).
Tracklisting:
“No Reason”
“Godforsaken”
“Seven Gates Of Hell”
“Remembering”
“Rescue Me”
“Salvation”
“No Waiting For Tomorrow”
“Watching You Die”
“So Help Me God”
“Bullying Me”
“This Is The End”
“Torn And Scarred”
“My Farewell” (Bonus)
“My Own Way Down” (Bonus)
“Godforsaken” lyric video:
“Rescue Me” video:
Album stream:
Lineup:
Johan Fahlberg – vocals
Peter Östros – guitar
Masa Eto – guitar
Michael Müller – bass
Bodo Stricker - drums