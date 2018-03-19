JADED HEART Release "One World" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Germany’s Jaded Heart have released their new single "One World". A lyric video for the song can be found below. The track is featured on the band's new album Devil's Gift, out on March 30th via Massacre Records.

The album was mixed and mastered by Erik Mårtensson, Thomas Ewerhard is responsible for the cover artwork. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Wasteland"

"The Enemy"

"Set Free"

"Scream Of Anger"

"Tears Of Our World"

"Phoenix"

"One World"

"Story Of My Life"

"Coming Home"

"Conspiracy Of Science"

"Final Moment"

"Black Days" (Digipak Bonus)

"Flying High" (Digipak Bonus)

"One World" lyric video:

"Wasteland" video:

(Photo - Markus Hillgärtner)