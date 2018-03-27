JADED HEART Streaming Snippet Of New Song "Phoenix"; Devil's Gift Album Teaser

Germany’s Jaded Heart have released a new teaser for their new album Devil's Gift, out on March 30th via Massacre Records. The clip includes a snippet of the album track "Phoenix", and can be found below.

The album was mixed and mastered by Erik Mårtensson, Thomas Ewerhard is responsible for the cover artwork. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Wasteland"

"The Enemy"

"Set Free"

"Scream Of Anger"

"Tears Of Our World"

"Phoenix"

"One World"

"Story Of My Life"

"Coming Home"

"Conspiracy Of Science"

"Final Moment"

"Black Days" (Digipak Bonus)

"Flying High" (Digipak Bonus)

Teaser:

"One World" lyric video:

"Wasteland" video:

(Photo - Markus Hillgärtner)