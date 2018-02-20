JADED HEART To Release Devil's Gift Album In March; “Wasteland” Music Video Streaming

Germany’s Jaded Heart will release their new album, Devil's Gift, on March 30th via Massacre Records. A video for the track "Wasteland" is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Wasteland"

"The Enemy"

"Set Free"

"Scream Of Anger"

"Tears Of Our World"

"Phoenix"

"One World"

"Story Of My Life"

"Coming Home"

"Conspiracy Of Science"

"Final Moment"

"Black Days" (Digipak Bonus)

"Flying High" (Digipak Bonus)

"Wasteland" video: