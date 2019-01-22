JAG PANZER Announce Club Shows And Festival Dates For May / June 2019 European Tour

January 22, 2019, an hour ago

news jag panzer heavy metal

JAG PANZER Announce Club Shows And Festival Dates For May / June 2019 European Tour

Metal legends Jag Panzer have announced their first full European tour in years. Spain, Greece, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Netherlands, and the UK will see the band performing new songs from their latest album, The Deviant Chord, as well as all their classics. 

The tour schedule is as follows:

May
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Plozevet, France - Courts Of Chaos Festival
18 - Madrid, Spain - Pounding Metal Festival
19 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
20 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
21 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
22 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Musicon
23 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
24 - Athens, Greece - Temple
25 - Trikala, Greece - Soita Art Cafe
26 - Rome, Italy - Jailbreak
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
31 - Essen, Germany - Turock

June
1 - Oberndorf am Lech, Germany - Metal Heads Open Air
2 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg Club
4 - Linz, Austria - Kapu
5 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival 



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews