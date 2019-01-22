JAG PANZER Announce Club Shows And Festival Dates For May / June 2019 European Tour
January 22, 2019, an hour ago
Metal legends Jag Panzer have announced their first full European tour in years. Spain, Greece, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Netherlands, and the UK will see the band performing new songs from their latest album, The Deviant Chord, as well as all their classics.
The tour schedule is as follows:
May
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Plozevet, France - Courts Of Chaos Festival
18 - Madrid, Spain - Pounding Metal Festival
19 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
20 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
21 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
22 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Musicon
23 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
24 - Athens, Greece - Temple
25 - Trikala, Greece - Soita Art Cafe
26 - Rome, Italy - Jailbreak
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
31 - Essen, Germany - Turock
June
1 - Oberndorf am Lech, Germany - Metal Heads Open Air
2 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg Club
4 - Linz, Austria - Kapu
5 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival