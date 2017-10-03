JAG PANZER Streaming New Song “Blacklist”

“Blacklist”, a song from Jag Panzer’s new album, The Deviant Chord, is available for streaming below. The album is out now via Steamhammer/SPV.

The Deviant Chord is available as a CD Digipak (including poster) and double LP coloured version as well as for download and streaming. Order here.

The cover artwork was created by Serbian artist Dusan Markovic and reflects the album’s haunting atmosphere perfectly.

The Deviant Chord tracklisting:

"Born Of The Flame"

"Far Beyond All Fear"

"The Deviant Chord"

"Blacklist"

"Foggy Dew"

"Divine Intervention"

"Long Awaited Kiss"

"Salacious Behavior"

"Fire Of Our Spirit"

"Dare"

"Blacklist”:

"Fire Of Our Spirit" lyric video:

"Foggy Dew“ lyric video:

"Far Beyond All Fear" lyric video: