JAG PANZER To Reissue Mechanized Warfare Album in March; Video Teaser
February 25, 2019, 2 hours ago
Punishment 18 Records has launched a teaser video for the March 29th reissue of Jag Panzer's 2001 album, Mechanized Warfare, originally released via Century Media Records. Watch below, and stay tuned for further details.
Jag Panzer recently announced their first full European tour in years. Spain, Greece, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Netherlands, and the UK will see the band performing new songs from their latest album, The Deviant Chord, as well as all their classics.
Tour dates:
May
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Plozevet, France - Courts Of Chaos Festival
18 - Madrid, Spain - Pounding Metal Festival
19 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
20 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
21 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
22 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Musicon
23 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
24 - Athens, Greece - Temple
25 - Trikala, Greece - Soita Art Cafe
26 - Rome, Italy - Jailbreak
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
31 - Essen, Germany - Turock
June
1 - Oberndorf am Lech, Germany - Metal Heads Open Air
2 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg Club
4 - Linz, Austria - Kapu
5 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival