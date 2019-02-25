JAG PANZER To Reissue Mechanized Warfare Album in March; Video Teaser

Punishment 18 Records has launched a teaser video for the March 29th reissue of Jag Panzer's 2001 album, Mechanized Warfare, originally released via Century Media Records. Watch below, and stay tuned for further details.

Jag Panzer recently announced their first full European tour in years. Spain, Greece, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Netherlands, and the UK will see the band performing new songs from their latest album, The Deviant Chord, as well as all their classics.

Tour dates:

May

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Plozevet, France - Courts Of Chaos Festival

18 - Madrid, Spain - Pounding Metal Festival

19 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

20 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

21 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

22 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Musicon

23 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

24 - Athens, Greece - Temple

25 - Trikala, Greece - Soita Art Cafe

26 - Rome, Italy - Jailbreak

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

31 - Essen, Germany - Turock

June

1 - Oberndorf am Lech, Germany - Metal Heads Open Air

2 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg Club

4 - Linz, Austria - Kapu

5 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival