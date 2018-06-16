JAKE E. LEE On Being Part Of OZZY OSBOURNE's Band - "It Was A Very Interesting, Very Special Time" (Video)

In a new Charvel video, Red Dragon Cartel guitarist Jake E Lee dishes on his"special" time with Ozzy Osbourne and how his infamous Blue Burst model came into play. Lee also details some of his preferred specifications that are found on his Charvel USA Signature Blue Burst model.

Lee was a member of with Ozzy's band between 1983-1987, and later in Badlands with Ray Gillen. He recorded two albums with Ozzy, Bark At The Moon (1983) and The Ultimate Sin (1986).

It was reported back in November 2017 that Red Dragon Cartel would release their sophomore album in early 2018, according to an update from producer Max Norman (Megadeth, Ozzy, Savatage).

In the video below, Max Norman reveals that the album, entitled Patina, is 95% recorded, and it was due to be mixed by the end of 2017. Check it out and stay tuned for further updates.