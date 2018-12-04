JAKE E. LEE On Rumours Of Being Approached To Join RATT - "It Wouldn't Be Ratt With Me In It; It Needs To Have WARREN DEMARTINI"

Speaking with SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk recently, guitarist Jake E. Lee once again crushed the persistent rumour that the reactivated Ratt had tried to bring Lee back into the fold when Warren Demartini bowed out of the partial reunion of the original line-up.

Lee: "I don't know where that came from, although it certainly perked my ears up. Trying to be outside of myself, that did sound like an interesting prospect for me to come back to Ratt after... what... 35 years or something like that? But, no, it wouldn't work. It wouldn't be Ratt with me in it. It needs to have Warren. I have talked to Warren, and he doesn't really like to talk about the whole Ratt thing. He's still in court, he's still dealing with Bobby Blotzer's fallout. And when I have brought it up, he just said, 'Jake, I don't wanna talk about that.' And it's a shame 'cause, to me, Warren is Ratt. Pearcy is Ratt, also. I don't think it's Ratt without either one of 'em. And, like everybody else, I wish they could just patch things up and go out and tour as Ratt."

Lee was member of Ratt during their formative years and left the band in 1981. He recommended Warren DeMartini to take his place.

After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, Jake E. Lee returned with a fresh new band, Red Dragon Cartel in 2014. Now, Jake and RDC are back with their new album Patina, out now. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here, and watch a video for the album track "Bitter" below.

Tracklisting:

"Speedbag"

"Havana"

"Crooked Man"

"The Luxury Of Breathing"

"Bitter"

"Chasing Ghosts"

"A Painted Heart"

"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)

"My Beautiful Mess"

"Ink & Water"

"Bitter" video:

"Crooked Man" lyric video:

"Havana" video:

Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel have announced a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.

February

23 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

24 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

March

1 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

5 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s

15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

26 - New York, NY - Iridium

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck

April

2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51

None