JAKE E. LEE Reflects On His Time With OZZY OSBOURNE - "It Was A Wild Ride... It Was Very Surreal"; Video Interview

Robert Chavez of cult TV show, Robbs MetalWorks, conducted an interview with former Ozzy Osbourne and legendary guitarist, Jake E. Lee on March 8th in San Antonio, Texas.

Lee is currently headlining a tour with his band, Red Dragon Cartel who in late 2018 released their sophomore for Frontier Records entitled, Patina. The conversation includes the following: his evident seclusion from the music scene, how his chemistry with bassist Anthony Esposito has transformed RDC into a real band, recording at Esposito's studio in central Pennsylvania, how Patina musically is a different beast from the debut (and which songs really touch his heart), touring plans for 2019, and his fondest memory of being in the Ozzy Osbourne band. Watch below:

Patina, the second offering from guitarist Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel, was released in November 2018. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Speedbag"

"Havana"

"Crooked Man"

"The Luxury Of Breathing"

"Bitter"

"Chasing Ghosts"

"A Painted Heart"

"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)

"My Beautiful Mess"

"Ink & Water"

"Speedbag" video:

"Bitter" video:

"Crooked Man" lyric video:

"Havana" video:

Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel are currently on a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.

March

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s

15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

26 - New York, NY - Iridium

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck

April

2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51