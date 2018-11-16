Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL Debuts "Bitter" Music Video
November 16, 2018, an hour ago
After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, heralded guitarist Jake E. Lee returned with a fresh new band, Red Dragon Cartel in 2014. Now, Jake and RDC are back with their new album Patina, out now. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here, and watch a video for the album track "Bitter" below.
Tracklisting:
"Speedbag"
"Havana"
"Crooked Man"
"The Luxury Of Breathing"
"Bitter"
"Chasing Ghosts"
"A Painted Heart"
"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)
"My Beautiful Mess"
"Ink & Water"
"Bitter" video:
"Crooked Man" lyric video:
"Havana" video:
Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel have announced a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.
February
23 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort
24 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club
26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
March
1 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d
3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
5 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s
15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main
22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament
23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
26 - New York, NY - Iridium
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck
April
2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51