August 24, 2018, an hour ago

Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL Debuts "Havana" Music Video

Las Vegas-based rockers Red Dragon Cartel, featuring guitarist Jake E. Lee (Badlands, Ozzy Osbourne), will release their sophomore album, Patina, on November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the track "Havana" below.

The album, mixed by Max Norman (Megadeth, Ozzy, Savatage), was recorded at Obscenic Arts studio in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.

Tracklisting:

"Speedbag"
"Havana"
"Crooked Man"
"The Luxury Of Breathing"
"Bitter"
"Chasing Ghosts"
"A Painted Heart"
"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)
"My Beautiful Mess"
"Ink & Water"

"Havana" video:



