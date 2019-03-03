Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL Offer Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Making Of Second Album (Video)

Patina, the second offering from guitarist Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel, was released in November 2018. That Just Happened gained unprecedented access to Obscenic Arts during the recording of the album and sat down with Lee and bassist Anthony Esposito for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the record. Check out the video below.

Line-up:

Jake E Lee - guitar

Anthony Esposito - bass

Phil Varone - drums

Darren James Smith - vocals

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel have released a video for "Speedbag", the opening track of Patina, out now. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Speedbag"

"Havana"

"Crooked Man"

"The Luxury Of Breathing"

"Bitter"

"Chasing Ghosts"

"A Painted Heart"

"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)

"My Beautiful Mess"

"Ink & Water"

"Speedbag" video:

"Bitter" video:

"Crooked Man" lyric video:

"Havana" video:

Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel have announced a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.

March

3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

5 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s

15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

26 - New York, NY - Iridium

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck

April

2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51