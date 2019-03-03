Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL Offer Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Making Of Second Album (Video)
March 3, 2019, an hour ago
Patina, the second offering from guitarist Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel, was released in November 2018. That Just Happened gained unprecedented access to Obscenic Arts during the recording of the album and sat down with Lee and bassist Anthony Esposito for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the record. Check out the video below.
Line-up:
Jake E Lee - guitar
Anthony Esposito - bass
Phil Varone - drums
Darren James Smith - vocals
Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel have released a video for "Speedbag", the opening track of Patina, out now. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here, and watch the video below.
Tracklisting:
"Speedbag"
"Havana"
"Crooked Man"
"The Luxury Of Breathing"
"Bitter"
"Chasing Ghosts"
"A Painted Heart"
"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)
"My Beautiful Mess"
"Ink & Water"
"Speedbag" video:
"Bitter" video:
"Crooked Man" lyric video:
"Havana" video:
Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel have announced a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.
March
3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
5 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s
15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main
22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament
23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
26 - New York, NY - Iridium
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck
April
2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51