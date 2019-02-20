Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL Release Official "Speedbag" Music Video

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel have released a video for "Speedbag", the opening track of the band's new album, Patina, out now. Order the album on CD/LP/Digital here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Speedbag"

"Havana"

"Crooked Man"

"The Luxury Of Breathing"

"Bitter"

"Chasing Ghosts"

"A Painted Heart"

"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)

"My Beautiful Mess"

"Ink & Water"

"Speedbag" video:

"Bitter" video:

"Crooked Man" lyric video:

"Havana" video:

Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel have announced a 2019 North American tour. Catch the band on one of the dates listed below. Ticket links and VIP packages available here.

February

23 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

24 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

March

1 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

5 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s

15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

26 - New York, NY - Iridium

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck

April

2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51