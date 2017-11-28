Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL To Release New Album In Early 2018; Producer MAX NORMAN Issues Video Update

Las Vegas-based rockers Red Dragon Cartel, featuring guitarist Jake E. Lee (Badlands, Ozzy Osbourne), will released their sophomore album in early 2018, according to an update from producer Max Norman (Megadeth, Ozzy, Savatage).

Work on the album is underway at Obscenic Arts studio in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. In the video below, Max Norman reveals that the album, entitled Patina, is 95% recorded, and it will be mixed by the end of the year. Check it out and stay tuned for further updates.