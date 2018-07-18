Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL To Release Patina Album In November; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

July 18, 2018, 14 minutes ago

Las Vegas-based rockers Red Dragon Cartel, featuring guitarist Jake E. Lee (Badlands, Ozzy Osbourne), will release their sophomore album, Patina, on November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. More details and the first track will be released in the coming weeks.

The album, mixed by Max Norman (Megadeth, Ozzy, Savatage), was recorded at Obscenic Arts studio in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.

Tracklisting:

"Speedbag"
"Havana"
"Crooked Man"
"The Luxury Of Breathing"
"Bitter"
"Chasing Ghosts"
"A Painted Heart"
"Punchclown" (Bonus Track)
"My Beautiful Mess"
"Ink & Water"



