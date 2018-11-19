JAKE E. LEE Weighs In On ZAKK WYLDE - "An Incredible Guitar Player; I Think He Ended Up Being A Better Fit With OZZY Than I Ever Was"

Red Dragon Cartel guitarist / founder Jake E. Lee recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about his time as part of Ozzy Osbourne's band, and weighs in on his replacement, Zakk Wylde. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

UG: In 1987, you were replaced by Zakk Wylde. Have you listened to any of the Ozzy stuff since Zakk joined the band? And what do you think of Zakk?

Jake: "I think Zakk's an incredible guitar player. I like his playing. I have little bit of a problem with his pinch harmonics... (laughs). Which everybody does. But apparently, he likes them and that's part of his playing. He's a great guitar player. I mean, shit, 'No More Tears' - he plays slide in the verse. I never would have thought of that. It's so unique and awesome. I think only he could have ever done that.

I think he ended up being a better fit with Ozzy than I ever was. Although I'll say, he would have never worked right away, despite the fact that he would have been too young. I don't think his style of playing or even his look would work immediately after Randy (Rhoads). Because it would have been a little bit too similar. And what Ozzy needed right after Randy was something different but as good in a different way. At least visually, I was completely different from Randy. And playing-wise, I was fairly different from Randy too. And he (Ozzy) had to have something like that to establish himself as a credible presence on the music scene, not depending on any one particular guitar player or even style or look. So I do think I was a perfect guy to come in after Randy. And I do think Zakk was the perfect guy to come in after me. And he did it with a bang.

I was hoping, a little piece of me was hoping (Ozzy's first album with Zakk, 1988's) No Rest for the Wicked was gonna kind of suck (laughs). You can't help it. You want to - 'Oh, look, he's not as good without me.' But it was an incredible record. And kudos to Zakk, he did a great job."

