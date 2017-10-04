Jam The Hits With REO SPEEDWAGON, FOREIGNER At Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp

Celebrate some of the greatest rock and roll anthems and power ballads of all time, as Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp announces it's upcoming camp featuring Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson of Foreigner and Jack Blades and Brad Gillis of Night Ranger-Presidents Day Weekend, February 15th-18th, 2018 in Los Angeles CA, welcoming in Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp’s 22nd Anniversary.



"I was one of the lucky few whose rock 'n’ roll dream actually came true. To be able to bring back the fun, and share the joy of playing music with people who may not have played since their high school garage band days is way cool. I love it. Let's rock!” – Kevin Cronin





Spend 4 days immersed in the soundtrack to your life as you jam such hits as “Keep On Loving You”, “I Want To Know What Love Is” and “Sister Christian” with the hit makers and current members of these three iconic rock bands.



Over the course of four music filled days, campers will be placed into bands led by rock star counselors including Tony Franklin (The Firm), Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Arianna Powell and many more. Musicians will hone their stage presence, learn to play some of rock music’s greatest anthems, get tips on playing as a band and hear stories of life on the road from their rock star counselors. Attendees will also attend master classes and jams rooms with these renowned musicians and then perform live with their band in front of a packed house at the infamous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.



Also available is The Ultimate Backstage Pass fan package-for the non-musician man or woman who always wanted to come to Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp! Attendees will participate in the Q&A sessions and watch the amazing jams and performances with all our amazing headliners along with the incredible rock star counselors. Attend master classes; attend the opening night party and all-star counselor jam as well as the live performances at Lucky Strike and the Whisky A Go Go on the legendary Sunset Strip plus much more.

The four-day camp is now on sale at RockCamp.com.