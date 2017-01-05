JAMES CORDEN, The Big Bang Theory’s JIM PARSONS Recreate KANSAS’ “Dust In The Wind” Video

In the video below from The Late Late Show With James Corden, host James Corden and The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons recreate the iconic Kansas music video for the classic hit, “Dust In The Wind”. The original video can also be found below.

Back in October, Kansas appeared on Nights With Alice Cooper in support of their new album, The Prelude Implicit. In the video below, Ronnie Platt, David Ragsdale, Rich Williams and Zak Rizvi perform “Dust In The Wind”:

Check out this “Behind The Interview” footage: