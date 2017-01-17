JAMES DURBIN, QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI Reveal More Details For Maps To The Hollywood Scars - Volume 1

American Idol finalist James Durbin and Quiet Rito guitarist Alex Grossi have announced a collaboration entitled Maps To The Hollywood Scars. The first 5-song EP will be released worldwide via New Ocean Media on February 17th. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on Maps To The Hollywood Scars - Volume 2, set for a spring release, as well as their first video, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Durbin and Grossi will also be appearing and performing live on the FOX and ABC morning shows as well as in Las Vegas on Wednesday, February 22nd. Later that evening they will hold a free EP Release Party at Count's Vamp'd.

For exact times and more info, head to this location.

Recorded at Desert Moon Productions in Las Vegas , (a state of the art studio owned by Danny "The Count" Koker, star and creator of the History Channel's hit show Counting Cars), Maps To The Hollywood Scars showcases the darker side of Hollywood and the music industry - as experienced by two people that have taken two different paths, yet ultimately found many common themes throughout their respective journeys. The first of the two EPs feature a guest appearances by longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed, as well as programming and engineering by A.J. St. James (The Big 4, MTV),

In 2011, James Durbin released the album, titled Memories Of A Beautiful Disaster. The album debuted at number 36 on the Billboard 200, at #8 on the Billboard Rock Chart, #25 on the Digital Album Chart, and sold 28,000 the first week, The album went on to sell over 123,000 copies in the US alone. Most recently, Durbin released Riot On Sunset in the summer of 2016.

Alex Grossi has been a member of Quiet Riot for over a decade, having been chosen by the late Kevin DuBrow and Frankie Banali to fill the guitar slot in 2004. The award winning Quiet Riot documentary Well Now You're Here, There's No Way Back has been airing on Showtime since January 2015, and appeared at multiple high profile film festivals including the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The movie is currently available via iTunes and on DVD at quietriotmovie.com.

"I have been a fan of James's for a while, and after we got an impromptu chance to jam together in Las Vegas last fall, we kept in touch and the ideas just started flowing back and forth,” says Alex Grossi. “I feel that Maps To The Hollywood Scars is a true labor of love and reflects a lot of where we have both been, as well as where we are both going musically" outside of what we are both known for".

James Durbin adds: “It’s not very often that a project like this goes from nothing to something in such a short amount of time, without a slough of industry BS. Alex started sending me instrumental demos and gave me free range to just write! We started churning out songs one after the other and they weren’t losing their quality, they were getting better. I think that we stumbled upon a winning team and its only fair that we let our collective fans hear what we’ve been having so much fun making!"