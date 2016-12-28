JAMES DURBIN, QUIET RIOT Guitarist Alex Grossi To Release Maps To The Hollywood Scars – Volume 1

American Idol finalist James Durbin and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi have announced a collaboration entitled Maps To The Hollywood Scars - The first five song EP will be released worldwide via New Ocean Media (HIM, Adelita's Way, Motorhead) in February 2017.

Recorded at Desert Moon Productions in Las Vegas, (a state of the art studio owned by Danny "The Count" Koker, star and creator of the History Channel's hit show Counting Cars), Maps To The Hollywood Scars showcases the darker side of Hollywood and the music industry - as experienced by two people that have taken two different paths, yet ultimately found many common themes throughout their respective journeys. The first of the two EPs feature a guest appearance by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed, as well as programming and engineering by A.J. St. James (The Big 4, MTV).

"I have been a fan of James's for a while, and after we got an impromptu chance to jam together in Las Vegas last fall, we kept in touch and the ideas just started flowing back and forth," says Alex Grossi. "I feel that Maps To The Hollywood Scars is a true labor of love and reflects a lot of where we have both been, as well as where we are both going musically" outside of what we are both known for.”

James Durbin adds, “It’s not very often that a project like this goes from nothing to something in such a short amount of time, without a slew of industry BS. Alex started sending me instrumental demos and gave me free range to just write! We started churning out songs one after the other and they weren’t losing their quality, they were getting better. I think that we stumbled upon a winning team and it’s only fair that we let our collective fans hear what we’ve been having so much fun making!"