JAMES HETFIELD, KIRK HAMMETT And JOHN PETRUCCI Weigh In On "The Boogie Revolution"; New Video Celebrates Mesa/Boogie's 50th Anniversary

The clip below is the second chapter of Mesa/Boogie's’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. It features founder and president Randall Smith sharing his perspective on the impact of his landmark discovery, the cascading high gain pre-amp and the contribution the Mark I became to guitar amplification. Throughout, numerous guitar greats including Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, reflect on their first encounter with this game-changing and pivotal Mark I’s performance. Randall also shares the passion that drove him on to continuing refinement throughout the Mark II’s evolution during the 1980s.

In this series of short videos, Randall and iconic guitarists look back and touch on the things that first drew them to the “family” and share what the amplifiers have done for their playing and their music. From the early inspiration and beginnings in the late '60s and early ‘70s, through the "Big 80s" and guitar-culture sea change of the 90s, up through the new millennium and today, Randall and his team of fiercely passionate "bandmates" as he calls them, have contributed every major feature found on modern amplifiers and a universe of iconic tone to the sound of the electric guitar, changing it forever more.