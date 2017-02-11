JAMES LABRIE Guitarist MARCO SFOGLI Launches New Prog Metal Project ICEFISH With Drum Legend VIRGIL DONATI

IceFish is an exciting new progressive rock/metal project. The band features legendary drummer Virgil Donati and virtuosic musicians Marco Sfogli (guitar), Alex Argento (keyboards), and Andrea Casali (bass/vocals). IceFish is an international collaboration between musicians on two sides of the globe. Virgil lives and works in Los Angeles, while Marco, Alex, and Andrea are Italian musicians living in Italy. Each with a worldwide fanbase.

The music in this projects is the real story: carefully crafted power melodies, soaring vocals, and intricate hard-rocking rhythms. Add in state-of-the-art production – and you get a truly inspiring collection of tunes worth listening to again and again. Pre-order it now via Pledge Music.

When you pre-order through the IceFish Pledge Music page, you'll see clips from the rehearsals – with amazing sound and in beautiful HD. The band is also posting interviews, production tips/lessons, and more throughout the journey. They are also offering some great extras, such as: play along versions of the tunes (with video), a full behind-the-scenes movie, Skype lessons with any of the guys, and much more.

Check out the official IceFish Facebook page here.